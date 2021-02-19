Election Commissioner mails early vote applications to voters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively has announced that early vote request forms for the upcoming City of Lincoln Elections have been mailed to voters who are on the Permanent Early Vote Request Form List. Those voters can expect to receive them soon.

The postcard-size mail pieces are printed on yellow colored cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and return it to the Election Office to receive an early ballot by mail. The post cards may be mailed or dropped in the drop box on the north side of the Election Office located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln. A scanned copy or a readable photo of the completed and signed form may also be emailed to the office at: earlyvote@lancaster.ne.gov .

An early vote request form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s website at: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election . Voters may also contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at (402) 441-7311 and the office will mail a request form to them.

Voters who do not receive an early voting application postcard may also request an early vote ballot by submitting a letter to the Election Commissioner requesting that an early vote ballot be mailed to them. The letter must include their name, address and signature.

The first day the Election Office will mail early vote ballots for the April 6 Primary Election is Monday, March 22 and for the May 4 General Election is Monday, April 19.

The deadline to submit a request for an early voting ballot is Friday, March 26 at 6 p.m. for the Primary Election and Friday, April 23 for the General Election.

