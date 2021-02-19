Friday Forecast: Staying chilly...but trending warmer into the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After starting the work week with a high of -4° on Monday, we’ll finish the work week on Friday with much more pleasant conditions, though the weather will remain chilly for Friday and into the weekend with a nice warm-up looming on the horizon.

Look for mostly clear skies to start Friday, but through the day we should see increasing cloud cover across the coverage area. By the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies are expected across the region with dry weather and chilly conditions.

Increasing clouds are expected through Friday with mostly cloudy skies by Friday evening. (KOLN)

Look for highs across eastern Nebraska likely in the 20s to near 30° with lower to middle 30s across the west. A slight improvement from the day on Thursday for eastern Nebraska, with a small step forward for areas across the west. A light southwest wind up to around 10 MPH will make it feel a bit cooler by this afternoon. Look for wind chills likely in the mid teens to mid 20s for most of the coverage area.

Temperatures will remain chilly on Friday, reaching the lower to middle 20s in eastern Nebraska with 30s across the west. (KOLN)

Light southwest winds should drop wind chills into the teens and 20s by Friday afternoon. (KOLN)

Mostly cloudy skies should keep us a bit warmer Friday night into Saturday morning with lows in the lower to middle teens. By the afternoon, again we should be seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies with mainly dry weather. Warmer temperatures are expected though as a ridge of high pressure aloft moves over the area. Temperatures in Lincoln could for the first time since February 4th - over two weeks ago - climb above freezing by Saturday afternoon, though not by much. By Saturday night, an upper level disturbance will swing in from the west that will bring with it chances for some patchy freezing drizzle and areas of light snow across the area. Snowfall totals shouldn’t be much, with potentially up to an inch or so for most areas across eastern Nebraska. By the afternoon, snow should come to an end with clearing skies and highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Warmer weather is expected into this weekend with temperatures right around the freezing mark. Chances for patchy freezing drizzle and light snow are expected Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. (KOLN)

By early next week, temperatures should take a big step forward with highs in the lower to middle 40s through the first half of the week. Cooler, but still above freezing, temperatures are then expected for the second half of the week. Mainly dry weather is forecast for next week after a chance for light snow Saturday night into Sunday.

Slightly warmer weather is expected into this weekend, though a chance for some patchy freezing drizzle and snow will hang around Saturday night into Sunday. By early next week, temperatures should climb into the lower and middle 40s. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.