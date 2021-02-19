Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the temperatures warm up this weekend in the Capital City, are you looking for something fun to do ? Here are a few events highlighted by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week’s Friday Fast Facts.

John Breslow Ice Hockey Center Presents Public Skate

It might be cold outside, but it’s the perfect time for some ice skating. Head over to John Breslow Ice Hockey Center and enjoy the ice. Check out their schedule for public skate times for the rest of February and March.

Wednesday 3:30-4:45 p.m., Saturday 12:30-2:30 p.m. and Sunday 3-5 p.m.; Adult: $6.50, Youth: $5.50, Skate Rental: $3

More info: HERE

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents “Say Goodnight, Gracie”

“Say Goodnight, Gracie” is a one-man show told through the eyes of George Burns, who savored each day from his impoverished youth on the Lower East side to his career in vaudeville; his marriage to Gracie Allen; their rise to success on stage, screen, radio and TV; and finally, George’s “second time around.” Don’t miss this hilarious and heartwarming show.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; $15

More info: HERE

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

The Dinner Detective is an interactive murder mystery set in present-day and based on real cold cases. Feast on a fantastic dinner, but just beware, the killer is hiding somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a prime suspect.

Saturday 6-9 p.m.; $49.95

More info: HERE

Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble Presents Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble Concert

Come check out Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble’s 3rd concert of the season. Look forward to works by Telemann, Stravinsky, Britten, Mendelssohn and new works by Erik Morales, Amy Dunker and more. This is a virtual event, hosted by Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble.

Sunday 3 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Nebraska Repertory Theatre Presents A Thousand Words

Back by popular demand, Nebraska Rep’s original production, A Thousand Words ‘Grandpa goes on the journey of a lifetime’ returns.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

