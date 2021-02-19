Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Feb. 18)

Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball players celebrate their 45-22 win over Lincoln Christian in the C1-2 Subdistrict Final.
Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball players celebrate their 45-22 win over Lincoln Christian in the C1-2 Subdistrict Final.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thursday, Feb. 18)

BOYS SCORES

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Bishop Neumann 36

College View Academy 70, Elba 31

Millard West 68, Columbus 36

Mount Michael Benedictine 70, Bennington 46

Nebraska City 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 38

Ogallala 82, Broken Bow 51

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 44, Blair 25

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Ralston 46

Platteview 77, Douglas County West 69

Sidney 53, Chadron 39

GIRLS SCORES (SUBDISTRICT FINALS)

Anselmo-Merna 55, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Archbishop Bergan 41, Elmwood-Murdock 29

BDS 56, Meridian 28

BRLD 47, Pender 39

Bishop Neumann 41, Wahoo 30

Bridgeport 74, Gordon-Rushville 56

Broken Bow 49, O’Neill 44

CWC 77, St. Mary’s 41

Central Valley 48, East Butler 33

Columbus Scotus 36, David City 33

Crofton 56, North Central 24

Cross County 34, Centennial 31 (OT)

Exeter-Milligan 56, Parkview Christian 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 39, Sterling 28

Freeman 38, Johnson County Central 26

Garden County 36, Leyton 16

Gothenburg 48, Chase County 40

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, St. Paul 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Boyd County 32

Hastings 51, Holdrege 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Kearney Catholic 25

Humphrey St. Francis 73, Riverside 15

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 40

Lawrence-Nelson 32, Franklin 30 (OT)

Lincoln Lutheran 45, Lincoln Christian 22

Lincoln Southwest 75, Papillion-LaVista 49

Loomis 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40

Louisville 51, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 39

Lourdes Central Catholic 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 41

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 38

Millard West 50, Columbus 38

Mullen 62, Arthur County 30

Nebraska Christian 46, Osceola 33

Norfolk 43, Lincoln Northeast 31

Norfolk Catholic 45, Clarkson/Leigh 27

North Bend Central 46, West Point-Beemer 38

North Platte St. Patrick’s 68, South Platte 65

Pleasanton 63, Amherst 30

Ravenna 45, Fullerton 37

Shelton 39, Silver Lake 37

Sidney 57, Chadron 37

Sioux County 45, Crawford 31

Summerland 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 32

Sutton 52, Superior 44

Syracuse 45, Auburn 34

Weeping Water 59, Southern 48

Winnebago 33, Pierce 23

Wood River 53, Elm Creek 45

Wynot 53, Randolph 23

