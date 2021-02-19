HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Feb. 18)
BOYS SCORES
Ashland-Greenwood 40, Bishop Neumann 36
College View Academy 70, Elba 31
Millard West 68, Columbus 36
Mount Michael Benedictine 70, Bennington 46
Nebraska City 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 38
Ogallala 82, Broken Bow 51
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 44, Blair 25
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Ralston 46
Platteview 77, Douglas County West 69
Sidney 53, Chadron 39
GIRLS SCORES (SUBDISTRICT FINALS)
Anselmo-Merna 55, Ansley-Litchfield 29
Archbishop Bergan 41, Elmwood-Murdock 29
BDS 56, Meridian 28
BRLD 47, Pender 39
Bishop Neumann 41, Wahoo 30
Bridgeport 74, Gordon-Rushville 56
Broken Bow 49, O’Neill 44
CWC 77, St. Mary’s 41
Central Valley 48, East Butler 33
Columbus Scotus 36, David City 33
Crofton 56, North Central 24
Cross County 34, Centennial 31 (OT)
Exeter-Milligan 56, Parkview Christian 28
Falls City Sacred Heart 39, Sterling 28
Freeman 38, Johnson County Central 26
Garden County 36, Leyton 16
Gothenburg 48, Chase County 40
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, St. Paul 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Boyd County 32
Hastings 51, Holdrege 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Kearney Catholic 25
Humphrey St. Francis 73, Riverside 15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 40
Lawrence-Nelson 32, Franklin 30 (OT)
Lincoln Lutheran 45, Lincoln Christian 22
Lincoln Southwest 75, Papillion-LaVista 49
Loomis 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40
Louisville 51, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 39
Lourdes Central Catholic 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 41
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 38
Millard West 50, Columbus 38
Mullen 62, Arthur County 30
Nebraska Christian 46, Osceola 33
Norfolk 43, Lincoln Northeast 31
Norfolk Catholic 45, Clarkson/Leigh 27
North Bend Central 46, West Point-Beemer 38
North Platte St. Patrick’s 68, South Platte 65
Pleasanton 63, Amherst 30
Ravenna 45, Fullerton 37
Shelton 39, Silver Lake 37
Sidney 57, Chadron 37
Sioux County 45, Crawford 31
Summerland 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 32
Sutton 52, Superior 44
Syracuse 45, Auburn 34
Weeping Water 59, Southern 48
Winnebago 33, Pierce 23
Wood River 53, Elm Creek 45
Wynot 53, Randolph 23
