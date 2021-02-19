Huskers return home to face Purdue

The Nebraska men’s basketball team returns home to begin an extended homestand Saturday afternoon against Purdue. The Huskers and Boilermakers will clash at Pinnacle Bank Arena with tipoff set for shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday’s game will be televised on BTN with Kevin Kugler and Jess Settles on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

Saturday’s game begins the final homestand of the season, as the Huskers are currently scheduled to play Purdue (Sat.), Penn State (Tues.) and Rutgers (Feb. 28) before hitting the road the last week of the season. The Huskers (5-14, 1-11 Big Ten) wrapped up a grueling stretch of seven games in 12 days with a 79-71 loss at Maryland on Wednesday night. The Huskers shot 43 percent from the field, including a season-high 13 3-pointers, but could not slow Maryland down, as the Terrapins pulled away in the second half. NU, which had 13 steals in Tuesday’s game, had only two on Wednesday as Maryland committed four turnovers and shot 48 percent in the win.Teddy Allen led three Huskers in double figures with 25 points, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Allen’s 25-point effort was one of his career high, as he added five rebounds and a season-high three assists. Lat Mayen (13) and Dalano Banton (11) also posted double-figure efforts in Wednesday’s contest. Banton found his shooting touch from long range at Maryland, hitting 5-of-11 3-pointers in the two-game series, as he posted consecutive double-figure efforts for the first time since late December. The sophomore averages 10.8 points per game and paces NU in rebounding (6.5 rpg) and assists (4.6 apg). Purdue (14-8, 9-6 Big Ten) comes off a 75-65 win over Michigan State on Tuesday. Trevion Williams had 28 points and six rebounds to lead the Boilermakers to a season sweep of the Spartans. Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 while freshmen Jadan Ivey and Zach Edey added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Purdue shot 49 percent and forced 16 MSU turnovers which led to 18 points.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations