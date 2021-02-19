Lincoln’s Asian Community and Cultural Center safely celebrates Lunar New Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the rest of February, people, especially those in the Asian community, will be celebrating the Lunar New Year, which first kicked off February 12, 2021. The pandemic poses some challenges, that’s why 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve spoke with a Lincoln organization that’s finding a way to push through and celebrate safely.

The 2021 Lunar New Year is “The Year of the Ox,” which highlights hard work and hopes to bring good weather, peace and prosperity. With this in mind, Lincoln’s Asian Community and Cultural Center is finding a unique way to reel in the new year, and it doesn’t involve the 1,200 people that normally participate.

Instead, people from all over the world like China, New York, Kansas City and here in Lincoln have compiled 10 virtual performance videos of dancing, singing and music to bring everyone together through a screen.

Over a dozen Lincoln organizations and nonprofits are sponsoring the online event, bringing more diversity and getting other cultures involved, too.

“Some of our clients or the people we serve, they really kind of hope to have something [to celebrate] here locally, doing special things like they do back home,” said Rebecca Reinhardt, cultural program coordinator with the Asian Community and Cultural Center.

No matter if it falls in January or February, the first day of the Lunar New Year starts with loved ones coming together eating dumplings.

This year, the Asian Center is encouraging people to support local while attending the online event, by ordering take-out and delivery from your favorite restaurants serving Asian cuisine in Lincoln.

Reinhardt says the event is a way to bring Lincolnites of different backgrounds together and tells us, “[Part of our mission is to] share cultural heritages with the community. Lincoln is very diverse. People are so hungry in search of different cultures.”

Staff members say they hope by going the online route to celebrate during the pandemic, it creates opportunities for people to join in who haven’t been able to in the past.

Reinhardt tells 10/11 the Lunar New Year celebration is just another way the center has had to navigate during the pandemic, ensuring their traditions and programs aren’t cancelled but are just happening differently.

The Lunar New Year online celebration is happening Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. To access that link and to participate, click HERE.

Not only are staff members inviting you to celebrate the Lunar New Year but are reminding people that they help immigrants with services like finances, housing, legal aid and education. To learn more on that, visit HERE.

