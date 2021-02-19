LPS remote failure trends correlate to family income levels

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’re following up on failure rates released by Lincoln Public Schools on Wednesday.

That data showed far more students failing two or more classes in a remote setting than in a traditional classroom.

Now, we’re finding a similar correlation with free and reduced lunch rates

The three high schools with the highest free and reduced lunch rates are Lincoln High at 60.1%, Northeast at 59.8%, and North Start at 55.6%.

Those same three high schools had the highest remote learning rates and the highest remote learning fail rates.

Ranging from about 26% to 38%.

In total Lincoln Public Schools has six high schools.

School Free & Reduced Lunches (rank) Remote Learning (rank) Remote Failure (rank) Lincoln High 60.1% (1) 37.7% (1) 25.9% (3) Lincoln Northeast 59.8% (2) 34.6% (2) 37.9% (1) Lincoln North Star 55.6% (3) 30.6% (3) 30.4% (2)

“Issues of equity were already a concern before the pandemic,” said Barbara Baier a member of Lincoln’s Board of Education. “We had been seeing trends for a long time that our students of color, students from low-income families, students that come from new American families often struggle academically.”

At the middle school level, Goodrich had the highest free and reduced rate at 82.4% and the highest remote learning rate but was in the middle of the pack for remote failure rates.

Culler Middle School had the second-highest lunch rate, the second-highest remote rate, and the highest remote failure rate at 41.8%.

In total Lincoln Public Schools has 12 middle schools.

School Free & Reduced Lunches (rank) Remote Learning (rank) Remote Failure (rank) Culler 81% (2) 35.7% (2) 41.8% (1) Goodrich 82.4% (1) 36.1% (1) 30.6% (5)

“Some of the things we are proposing are summer school K-18th in a more wraparound sense so that families can bundle that experience with community learning centers,” said Baier.

The Board of Education highlighted equity as a priority for this year and last.

“There are challenges when you’re in a low-income setting,” said Bob Rauner another board member. “Often having more multigenerational households so you’re more likely to have grandma living at home who is a much higher risk.”

The four schools where more than half of all students are minorities also have the highest remote learning numbers.

Lincoln High, Culler Middle, Park Middle, and Goodrich Middle.

At each school, more than one in three students were learning from home.

“You’re seeing unfortunately that the coronavirus is highlighting all different kinds of disparities in both health and education and that population has suffered the most,” said Rauner.

