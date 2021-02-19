Advertisement

LSO: Man uses social media to contact underage girls, promises drugs in exchange for sex

Terran Tobias McKethan
Terran Tobias McKethan(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
Feb. 19, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old man they say was contacting underage girls via social media, promising them drugs in exchange for sex.

Deputies arrested Terran Tobias McKethan, 42, on Thursday around 3 p.m. near 40th and Huntington Streets for a number of charges.

LSO said McKethan’s charges include sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child, sex offender registry violation, contributing to delinquency of a minor, enticing by electronic communications, soliciting prostitution, child abuse and delivery of controlled substance.

According to LSO, the investigation started December 19, 2020, with a report of from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies believe McKethan was contacting girls via Snapchat or on other social media platforms, offering them marijuana in exchange for sex acts.

Deputies have contacted three victims so far: a 14-year-old girl and two 16-year-old girls, one of which was 15-years-old when the incident happened. LSO believes there are more victims out there.

Sheriff Wagner said deputies would like for any girls who’ve had contact with McKethan to contact investigators, especially if they believe they’ve been victimized by him. You can speak with deputies at LSO by calling (402) 441-6500.

According to Sheriff Wagner, McKethan has several different names that he uses on social media.

