Man facing drug charges after officers catch him in stolen car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for a number of drug charges following a case of a stolen car out of Missouri.

On January 20, around 5 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force reported that they saw 36-year-old Aaron Satterfield get into a 2020 Kia Optima with California license plates and drive to 45th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Investigators said they learned that the car was stolen out of Saint Joseph, Missouri on December 20, 2020.

LPD said investigators made contact with Satterfield after he parked and got out of the car. According to police, they saw Satterfield getting in the car wearing a backpack, however, he was not wearing the backpack when they made contact with him.

LPD said investigators took Satterfield into custody regarding the stolen car, and while searching him they found more than $1,100 in cash, pills, a scale and a container and pipe with methamphetamine residue. While searching the car, investigators found the backpack in the back seat of the car.

Inside the bag, investigators said they found separately packaged bags of meth totaling 37.5 grams, Hydrocodone pills and a bag containing 16.2 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.

LPD said investigators found a number of other drug paraphernalia items in the car.

Investigators in Lincoln worked with investigators in Saint Joseph, Missouri in reference to the stolen car.

LPD said at that time, Satterfield was arrested for felony possession of stolen property.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., officers made contact with Satterfield near 29th and Q Streets where he was arrested for the narcotics offenses.

LPD said investigators found another Hydrocodone pill on his person at that time.

Satterfield is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone), possession of a controlled substance (Mushrooms), and possession of money while violating a drug law charges.

