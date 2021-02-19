Advertisement

Man who spray painted swastika on Lincoln temple sentenced to prison

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 19, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The man who painted a swastika and racial epithets on a Lincoln temple in January 2020 was sentenced to a year in prison on Friday.

Noah Miller, 22, of Lincoln, was convicted of a hate crime and criminal mischief, according to the Lancaster County Attorney.

Miller vandalized the South Street Temple in January 2020 – spray painting a swastika and racial epithets on the door and steps of the temple.

He was also arrested in December in connection to a string of other crimes in recent months, including stealing a wallet from a vehicle and using counterfeit cash.

