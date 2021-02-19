Man who spray painted swastika on Lincoln temple sentenced to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The man who painted a swastika and racial epithets on a Lincoln temple in January 2020 was sentenced to a year in prison on Friday.

Noah Miller, 22, of Lincoln, was convicted of a hate crime and criminal mischief, according to the Lancaster County Attorney.

Miller vandalized the South Street Temple in January 2020 – spray painting a swastika and racial epithets on the door and steps of the temple.

He was also arrested in December in connection to a string of other crimes in recent months, including stealing a wallet from a vehicle and using counterfeit cash.

Noah T. Miller, of Lincoln, was sentenced today following his conviction for a hate crime, Criminal Mischief causing $1,500-$5,000 in damages, against the South Street Temple in 2020. Miller was ordered imprisoned for 1 year and to serve 12 months of Post-Release Supervision. — Lancaster Co. Atty (@LancasterCoAtty) February 19, 2021

