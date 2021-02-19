Nebraska sits 19th nationally in 2nd dose administered, 46th in doses used

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over 300,000 Nebraskans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Gov. Ricketts says the second dose is most important.

“That’s the number were focused on to be able to get out as quick as possible,” Gov. Ricketts said.

CDC data previously changed from earlier reporting. Nebraska ranked 22nd in the U.S. in the second doses administered, but Thursday evening, they now rank 19th. Nebraska ranks higher than Minnesota, Missouri, Iowa and Kansas in this category.

Gov. Ricketts said, “We want to move that up in the ranking as well and so we do have a team that’s going to make sure we’re getting those vaccines in people’s arms as quickly as possible.”

But, where the state is falling behind is the first doses administered and doses used.

The data for doses used is based on the number of vaccines administered out of the number of vaccines the state receives.

The CDC ranks 46th in doses used; moving up one spot from Wednesday. The only states and districts Nebraska is ahead of are New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C. and Alabama. Data also shows Nebraska is in 42nd in first doses administered; up two spots from Wednesday.

A bright spot for state officials is the number of vaccines coming to Nebraska will keep increasing.

DHHS incident commander Angie Ling said, “We’re expecting an increase in Pfizer and Moderna production, and we’re also anticipating Johnson & Johnson to come out with a EUA.”

If all of this happens, specifically people ages 50 through 64, will get vaccinated by April.

