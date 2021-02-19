Outdoor concerts for 2021 Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Outdoor concerts are making a return to the Nebraska State Fair.

State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said during Friday’s board meeting that there will be three outdoor concerts happening. They will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday during State Fair week.

Ogg said the concerts will be in the infield of the training track. This will help organizers improve the area and environment for fair goers.

He said outdoor concerts are more fun in August and September barring bad weather. Also adding that if there are lingering restrictions due to the pandemic, the fair will be able to better accommodate outdoors.

Though doing it this way is a gamble.

“Tremendous risk in the entertainment business,” said Ogg. “You can just look at history here and everywhere else to recognize that as the truth.”

Back in 2018, the State Fair concerts featuring Kelly Clarkson and Sugarland had to be moved indoors after heavy rain saturated the field.

Earlier this month, the fair held a special “Sweetheart deal” to get people thinking about the fair and sell tickets. 136 packages were sold bringing in $6,800.

Ogg said there will be more promotions like this in the coming months to keep people excited about the fair, including some sort of deal/promotion for 3-0-8 day and 4-0-2 day.

There will once again be a concert for Older Nebraskan Day. It will be held at the Heartland Event Center.

The entertainment acts have yet to be confirmed.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.