PAW PATROL LIVE! “The Great Pirate Adventure” Pinnacle Bank Arena Performances Canceled

(WHSV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Vstar Entertainment Group announced on Friday the cancellation of PAW PATROL LIVE! “The Great Pirate Adventure” for March 27 and March 28, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This announcement comes following cancellations and/or postponement of numerous VStar Entertainment shows across the country due to COVID-19.

For credit card purchases made online at ticketmaster.com or credit card purchases made in person at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office, refunds will automatically be refunded to your credit card, and no action is required. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Cash purchases made in person at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office must email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com or call 402.904.5641 to arrange a time to return tickets to the ticket office to receive a cash refund.

