Advertisement

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer

A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.(Source: Pfizer/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.

The pharmaceutical company found that the vaccine can remain stable when stored for two weeks at standard freezer temperatures - between -25 degrees and -15 degrees Celsius.

Right now, the vaccine is approved to only be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for up to five days and can only last up to six months in an ultra-cold freezer.

Pfizer submitted this new data to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it hopes the new two-week storage option would help vaccine centers and pharmacies manage their supply easier.

The data will be submitted to global regulatory agencies within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP Downgrades Energy Emergency Alert to Zero
Racial slurs alleged at girls basketball game in Norfolk
2021 NSAA Wrestling Championship
State Wrestling highlights and results
Construction is set to start on a new development called Northstar Crossing. It will be off of...
Large development coming to North Lincoln

Latest News

People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Texas grid operators say system back to normal; water woes rise in the South
HEARTWARMING VIDEO: La. neighbors feed stranded truck drivers
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec....
Marilyn Manson investigated for alleged domestic violence
Covid-19 vaccine
CDC: Nebraska man’s death likely not from virus vaccine
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week