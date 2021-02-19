SPP ends Energy Emergency Alert, remains in conservative operations through Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Southwest Power Pool is no longer under an energy emergency alert (EEA).

Due to continuing high loads and other implications of severe cold weather, SPP remains in a period of conservative operations until 10 p.m. Central time, Feb. 20, for the entire SPP balancing authority area, which includes Nebraska.

The declaration of conservative operations signals that due to extreme weather, utilities should operate with heightened awareness of possible contingencies.

An EEA Level 3 is where the SPP begins asking its suppliers, including NPPD and LES, to issue temporary, rolling blackouts.

The rolling outages experienced in Lincoln and around the region came as the SPP issued their first level three emergencies in the organization’s 80-year history Monday and Tuesday.

The emergency on Monday was to help them reduce a load of 641 megawatts, or about 1.5% of their total peak demand on that day. On Tuesday, they had to shed 2700 megawatts, or about 6% of their peak demand. Monday’s rolling outages lasted about 50 minutes. Tuesday, it was a little over 3 hours.

