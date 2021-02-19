Advertisement

UK top court gives Uber drivers benefits in landmark ruling

The logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange,...
The logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Uber has reported that it whittled its losses at the end of a topsy-turvy year. In 2020, the ride-hailing service was forced to rely more heavily on its food-delivery service. That's because the pandemic dramatically reduced the number of people willing to hop into a car driven by a stranger. The fourth-quarter results announced Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 drew a picture of a company making strides in its attempt to recover from a staggering blow delivered last March.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self-employed, in a decision that threatens its business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy.

The Supreme Court’s seven judges unanimously rejected Uber’s appeal against a lower court ruling, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle.

The judges agreed with an earlier tribunal decision that found two Uber drivers were “workers” under British law, therefore entitling them to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage.

“The employment tribunal was right to find that drivers are workers,” said Nicholas Hamblen, a supreme court judge, as he read out a summary of the ruling on a court livestream.

“Drivers are in a position of subordination and dependency to Uber, such that they have little to no ability to improve their economic position or professional or entrepreneurial skill.”

Uber had argued that the two were independent contractors. The company has 65,000 active drivers in the U.K.

Shares in Uber were down over 3% in premarket trading in New York.

