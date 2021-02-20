Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Feb. 19)

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 58, Cody-Kilgore 35

Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40

Archbishop Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 40

Aurora 72, Holdrege 47

Beatrice 57, Waverly 33

Bellevue West 83, Omaha Central 75, OT

Boone Central/Newman Grove 74, Crofton 33

Bridgeport 81, Perkins County 51

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Meridian 24

Burwell 71, CWC 27

Centennial 34, Wilber-Clatonia 32

Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 48

Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Arcadia-Loup City 54

Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 43

Elkhorn North 63, Hastings 58

Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28

Exeter/Milligan 51, Dorchester 31

Franklin 48, Red Cloud 45

Freeman 58, Sterling 37

Gordon/Rushville 75, Valentine 35

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, St. Paul 31

Hitchcock County 63, South Platte 27

Johnson-Brock 37, Mead 35

Kearney Catholic 39, Adams Central 36

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40

Lincoln Pius X 74, Grand Island 53

Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Southwest 44

Mitchell 74, Kimball 27

Mullen 65, Wauneta-Palisade 26

Omaha Concordia 53, Arlington 47

Ord 48, Ravenna 43

Palmyra 74, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Papillion-LaVista 53, Lincoln East 41

Potter-Dix 76, Minatare 22

Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55

Summerland 51, Boyd County 45

Tekamah-Herman 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58

Tri County 68, Lewiston 34

Wakefield 71, Homer 40

Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51

Walthill 98, Nebraska Lutheran 86

Wood River 53, Kenesaw 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Fremont 86, Lincoln North Star 77

Gretna 46, Omaha Westside 40, OT

Lincoln Pius X 60, Grand Island 4

Lincoln Southwest 43, Lincoln High 37

Millard North 46, Kearney 33

Millard South 74, Omaha North 22

Omaha Benson 62, Omaha Northwest 46

Omaha Central 74, Bellevue West 61

Papillion-LaVista 55, Lincoln East 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.

