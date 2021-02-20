HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Feb. 19)
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday, Feb. 19)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ainsworth 58, Cody-Kilgore 35
Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40
Archbishop Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 40
Aurora 72, Holdrege 47
Beatrice 57, Waverly 33
Bellevue West 83, Omaha Central 75, OT
Boone Central/Newman Grove 74, Crofton 33
Bridgeport 81, Perkins County 51
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Meridian 24
Burwell 71, CWC 27
Centennial 34, Wilber-Clatonia 32
Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 48
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Arcadia-Loup City 54
Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 43
Elkhorn North 63, Hastings 58
Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28
Exeter/Milligan 51, Dorchester 31
Franklin 48, Red Cloud 45
Freeman 58, Sterling 37
Gordon/Rushville 75, Valentine 35
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, St. Paul 31
Hitchcock County 63, South Platte 27
Johnson-Brock 37, Mead 35
Kearney Catholic 39, Adams Central 36
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40
Lincoln Pius X 74, Grand Island 53
Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Southwest 44
Mitchell 74, Kimball 27
Mullen 65, Wauneta-Palisade 26
Omaha Concordia 53, Arlington 47
Ord 48, Ravenna 43
Palmyra 74, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Papillion-LaVista 53, Lincoln East 41
Potter-Dix 76, Minatare 22
Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55
Summerland 51, Boyd County 45
Tekamah-Herman 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58
Tri County 68, Lewiston 34
Wakefield 71, Homer 40
Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51
Walthill 98, Nebraska Lutheran 86
Wood River 53, Kenesaw 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Fremont 86, Lincoln North Star 77
Gretna 46, Omaha Westside 40, OT
Lincoln Pius X 60, Grand Island 4
Lincoln Southwest 43, Lincoln High 37
Millard North 46, Kearney 33
Millard South 74, Omaha North 22
Omaha Benson 62, Omaha Northwest 46
Omaha Central 74, Bellevue West 61
Papillion-LaVista 55, Lincoln East 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.
