Husker Men’s Basketball Schedule Update (Feb. 19)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced several updates to the Nebraska men’s basketball schedule Friday night heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Nebraska will now travel to Illinois next Thursday, Feb. 25 (6 p.m., BTN) before the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for home games against Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 27 (6 p.m., BTN) and Rutgers on Monday, March 1 (6 p.m., BTN).

The Huskers will then hit the road for their final two regular-season games, traveling to Iowa on Thursday, March 4 (BTN) and Northwestern on Sunday, March 7 (BTN). Times for the Iowa and Northwestern games will be announced closer to tipoff.

All games will also be carried on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network.

With the additions to the schedule, the Huskers will play 19 of their 20 scheduled Big Ten games.

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Updated Schedule (Feb. 23-March 7)

Tues. (Feb. 23): Penn State, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Thurs. (Feb. 25): at Illinois, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Sat. (Feb. 27): Minnesota, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Mon. (March 1): Rutgers, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Thurs. (March 4): at Iowa, TBD (BTN)

Sun. (March 7): at Northwestern, TBD (BTN)

