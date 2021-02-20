Advertisement

Husker Men’s Basketball Schedule Update (Feb. 19)

(AP)
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced several updates to the Nebraska men’s basketball schedule Friday night heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Nebraska will now travel to Illinois next Thursday, Feb. 25 (6 p.m., BTN) before the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for home games against Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 27 (6 p.m., BTN) and Rutgers on Monday, March 1 (6 p.m., BTN).

The Huskers will then hit the road for their final two regular-season games, traveling to Iowa on Thursday, March 4 (BTN) and Northwestern on Sunday, March 7 (BTN). Times for the Iowa and Northwestern games will be announced closer to tipoff.

All games will also be carried on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network.

With the additions to the schedule, the Huskers will play 19 of their 20 scheduled Big Ten games.

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Updated Schedule (Feb. 23-March 7)

  • Tues. (Feb. 23): Penn State, 7 p.m. (BTN)
  • Thurs. (Feb. 25): at Illinois, 6 p.m. (BTN)
  • Sat. (Feb. 27): Minnesota, 6 p.m. (BTN)
  • Mon. (March 1): Rutgers, 6 p.m. (BTN)
  • Thurs. (March 4): at Iowa, TBD (BTN)
  • Sun. (March 7): at Northwestern, TBD (BTN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP Downgrades Energy Emergency Alert to Zero
Terran Tobias McKethan
LSO: Man uses social media to contact underage girls, promises drugs in exchange for sex
2021 NSAA Wrestling Championship
State Wrestling highlights and results
Money
Nebraska launches new site to calculate property tax refund

Latest News

Marijuana talks continue at the Nebraska Legislature.
Lawmakers push for decriminalizing marijuana, recreational use on 2022 ballot
LPS Freshman allowed to return full-time to classes on Feb. 22
The warming trend continues Saturday with some locations in Western Nebraska likely reaching 40°.
Snow possible again this weekend
-Emergency agencies are taking to the sky to make sure Nebraska doesn’t see historic flooding...
NEMA keeps an eye out for Nebraska flooding