Huskers drop 4-set match, suffer first loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 4th-ranked Nebraska volleyball team never seemed to settle in Friday night at the Devaney Center. Facing their first ranked opponent of the season, the Huskers often trailed #4 Minnesota in a four-set loss (25-15, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23).

Nebraska rallied back in the fourth set and attempted to extend the match. But the Golden Gophers broke an 21-21 tie, forcing the Huskers to play from behind over the final points. Trailing 24-23, Lexi Sun’s attack sailed long giving the Golden Gophers a hard-fought win.

Lauren Stivrins and Madi Kubik each had 15 kills for Nebraska (6-1). Sun also registered double-digit kills in the loss.

Minnesota was paced by Stephanie Samedy’s 25 kills. The Golden Gophers out-blocked Nebraska, 22-10.

The two teams are scheduled to play again on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The match will be televised on BTN.

