Advertisement

Large police presence after reported pursuit, shooting in northeast Lincoln

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road after unconfirmed reports of a pursuit that ended in gunfire on Saturday. Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Police, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were on-scene. Several individuals were transported from the scene. Details on what occurred weren’t immediately able to be confirmed.

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.(10/11 NOW)

Lanes of traffic were being re-routed in both directions in the immediate area.

According to NSP, there is no danger to the public. I-80 traffic is not affected.

This is an ongoing story and 10/11 NOW has a reporter on scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday. Several...
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday. Several individuals were hospitalized due to the incident.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Tobias McKethan
LSO: Man uses social media to contact underage girls, promises drugs in exchange for sex
21-year-old Casey J. Maxfield, provided a statement to investigators and identified the...
Woman involved in fatal hit-and-run sentenced to prison
Fire crews are on scene of a house fire at 811 South Saunders in Sutton.
Crews battle house fire in Sutton
Man who spray painted swastika on Lincoln temple sentenced to prison
PAW PATROL LIVE! “The Great Pirate Adventure” Pinnacle Bank Arena Performances Canceled

Latest News

Saying good-bye to Garrett Nokes. His funeral is being streamed online Saturday. (Credit:...
Funeral service for Garrett Nokes being streamed online today
Marijuana talks continue at the Nebraska Legislature.
Lawmakers push for decriminalizing marijuana, recreational use on 2022 ballot
Husker Men’s Basketball Schedule Update (Feb. 19)
LPS Freshman allowed to return full-time to classes on Feb. 22