LFR extinguishes two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning

The cause was eletrical, and roughly $125,000 in damage was done to the home
Lincoln Fire & Rescue works to put out a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early...
Lincoln Fire & Rescue works to put out a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early Saturday morning.(Capt. Nancy Crist, PIO - LFR)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early Saturday morning.

The call came in around 2:40 a.m. of a home catching fire near 44th Street and Duxhall Drive. LFR says, upon arrival, crews had fire showing from the front of the house.

LFR says that due to the location of the fire, it was a challenge to get it under control, as the fire worked its way up through the walls of the home and into the attic area.

Firefighters were eventually able to get the upper hand, and the fire was declared under control just before 3:30 a.m. The entire incident lasted four hours.

LFR Public Information Officer, Capt. Nancy Crist, says two people were inside at the time, but made it out of the home safely. She says that the smoke detectors in the home did not alert the residents of the flames, but that the crackling sound of the attic fire is what alerted them.

It’s unclear how long the residents will be displaced.

LFR says the fire started in the attic. Fire Inspector Jason Relford says the cause was electrical. Damage is estimated to be around $125,000 to the structure, which included smoke and water damage throughout the house.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responds to a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early Saturday morning.(Capt. Nancy Crist, PIO - LFR)
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responds to a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early Saturday morning.(Capt. Nancy Crist, PIO - LFR)

