LPS Freshman allowed to return full-time to classes on Feb. 22

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public School freshman will be allowed to return full-time to classes on Feb. 22.

After consulting with the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department, LPS is offering the opportunity for all ninth grade students to return full time effective Feb. 22. High schools have sent more information and a registration form to families.

The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department has also recommended that any 10th or 11th grade students who have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021, and recovered, can safely return to full time in-person learning. This is approximately 100 students district-wide.

High school seniors can also choose to come back full time to in-person learning. At this time, the student groups mentioned above can also remain in the 3/2 schedule or 100% remote if they choose.

