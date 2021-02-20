NEMA keeps an eye out for Nebraska flooding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Emergency agencies are taking to the sky to make sure Nebraska doesn’t see historic flooding like two years ago. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said it’s optimistic right now, but ready for any sudden changes.

NEMA and the National Weather Service requested a fly over of the Platte River between Mahoney State Park and the Fremont Area, as it’s an area known for flooding. The goal is to assess Nebraska rivers after all the snow fall and to watch for ice jams.

Those with NEMA said it’s an important time of the year because there’s been a large snow fall with many days below freezing. They said there’s nothing to suggest there will be epic flooding similar to 2019. They’re expecting a gradual warm up of temperatures. 2020 was also a dryer year, so that will help with the melting, but they are prepared.

“These flights are important so that we are aware, so that local emergency managers are aware.. the weather service is aware and we can keep informing the public about what’s happening,” said Jodie Fawl, NEMA.

Last week, NEMA also took a look at the Niobrara River. They said flooding so far this y ear has been in low-lying areas and that the Missouri River has lots of room for snow melt. As temperatures rise and the ice begins to move and melt.

NEMA said if you live near a river, continue to monitor conditions. Plan an emergency escape route in advance and develop a calling tree with your neighbors to notify others if flooding does occur.

