Snow possible again this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be a chance of snow this weekend, which will be the third in a row. Temperatures should be a bit warmer than Friday though. The warming trend continues into next week with temperatures much closer to average for mid-to-late February.

Areas of fog will be possible Saturday morning. With temperatures below freezing, there could be some freezing fog which may create some additional slick spots. Once the fog clears, it should be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday with warmer temperatures in most locations. Highs should be in the low 30s to low 40s for much of the area.

The warming trend continues Saturday with some locations in Western Nebraska likely reaching 40°. (KOLN)

A storm system should move through the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. There is a chance of snow during that time period. It looks like much of Central and Western Nebraska could see a trace to 1″ of snowfall accumulation. Most of Eastern Nebraska could see 1 to 2″ with some locations possibly seeing up to 3″ of snowfall accumulation. Freezing drizzle is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as well so a glaze of ice can’t be ruled out. Snow should taper off in Eastern Nebraska late in the morning or early afternoon. Decreasing clouds are likely Sunday afternoon. High temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 30s.

High temperatures should be in the 30s Sunday. (KOLN)

It looks like the highest snowfall amounts for this round will be in Eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Monday and Tuesday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. A cold front looks to move through the area Tuesday night and that would lead to some cooler temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. There is also a small rain and snow chance for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.