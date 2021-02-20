Sunday Forecast: Another round of snow and ice possible into Sunday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Weekends in February haven’t been great to us and that streak looks to continue as we head into the day on Sunday as another round of snow and ice is possible across eastern Nebraska. Winter Weather Advisories are in place from late Saturday night and into Sunday evening across the area.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place across central and eastern Nebraska from late Saturday night through Sunday evening as areas of snow and ice are expected to impact the area. (KOLN)

A low pressure system is expected to spin out of the Rockies and across Kansas, which will bring areas of patchy freezing drizzle to the state Saturday night and into Sunday morning. As the atmosphere cools, we should see a changeover from patchy freezing drizzle to all snow, especially across central and eastern Nebraska. Snow is expected to be heaviest through early Sunday morning before snow ends from west to east across the state into Sunday afternoon.

Areas of freezing drizzle and light snow are expected to swing through the state Saturday night and into the day on Sunday. (KOLN)

For Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska, a glaze of ice will be possible through Sunday morning. Across south central parts of the state, potentially up to 0.10″ of ice will be possible. Snowfall amounts will likely be heaviest across the eastern quarter of the state, where 1″ to 3″ of new snow is possible - including in Lincoln.

The best chances for some decent snow accumulations will be across far eastern Nebraska into western Iowa where 1" to 3" of new snow is possible. (KOLN)

By Sunday afternoon, skies should be clearing from west to east, so there will be some sunshine after a slippery start to the day. Temperatures should climb above freezing again, with highs in the mid 30s for much of the state. On the backside of the low pressure system though, some blustery northwest winds are anticipated to send wind chills into the lower and middle 20s by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures should hold in the lower to middle 30s for most of the state on Sunday. (KOLN)

Blustery northwest winds by Sunday afternoon should push wind chills into the lower and middle 20s for most. (KOLN)

The extended forecast doesn’t look too bad as we head into the week next week. As the upper level pattern flattens out a bit, it should yield warmer weather across the state with highs returning to the 40s for most of the week next week. We should also see mainly dry weather with just a small chance for moisture on Wednesday as a cold front drops through the area and then again by next weekend.

Snow and ice are possible on Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 30s, but then a stretch of milder weather is expected through much of next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.