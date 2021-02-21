Around 900 people are without power due to outage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric Systems reported that around 908 people are without power between 68th to 84th Street and Cornhusker Highway to Adams Street due to an outage on Sunday.

LES representatives are currently working to diagnose and restore power to those affected.

To report an outage, click here or call 1-888-365-2412.

We are aware of an outage between N 68th - 84th, Cornhusker Hwy - Adam’s Street impacting 913 customers. We will diagnose and restore power as soon as we safely can.



Report at https://t.co/ITmFBU4dHf — Lincoln Electric Sys (@LESupdates) February 21, 2021

