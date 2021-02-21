Advertisement

Around 900 people are without power due to outage

Lincoln Electric Systems reported that around 913 people are without power between 68th to 84th...
Lincoln Electric Systems reported that around 913 people are without power between 68th to 84th Street and Cornhusker Highway to Adams Street.(LES)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric Systems reported that around 908 people are without power between 68th to 84th Street and Cornhusker Highway to Adams Street due to an outage on Sunday.

LES representatives are currently working to diagnose and restore power to those affected.

To report an outage, click here or call 1-888-365-2412.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Fire & Rescue works to put out a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early...
LFR extinguishes two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning
Saying good-bye to Garrett Nokes. His funeral is being streamed online Saturday. (Credit:...
Funeral service for Garrett Nokes being streamed online today
21-year-old Casey J. Maxfield, provided a statement to investigators and identified the...
Woman involved in fatal hit-and-run sentenced to prison
Man who spray painted swastika on Lincoln temple sentenced to prison

Latest News

One dead after law enforcement chase
One dead after law enforcement chase
10th St. & Van Dorn St.
City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update
Winter Weather Advisories are in place across central and eastern Nebraska from late Saturday...
Sunday Forecast: Another round of snow and ice possible into Sunday morning
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County