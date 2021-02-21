City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Twenty crews are applying deicers to arterial streets, bus, and school routes.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Street conditions: Streets are partially snow covered. Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and delays.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

