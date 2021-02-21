Advertisement

City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

10th St. & Van Dorn St.
10th St. & Van Dorn St.(LTU)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Twenty crews are applying deicers to arterial streets, bus, and school routes.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Street conditions: Streets are partially snow covered. Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and delays.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Fire & Rescue works to put out a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early...
LFR extinguishes two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning
Saying good-bye to Garrett Nokes. His funeral is being streamed online Saturday. (Credit:...
Funeral service for Garrett Nokes being streamed online today
21-year-old Casey J. Maxfield, provided a statement to investigators and identified the...
Woman involved in fatal hit-and-run sentenced to prison
Man who spray painted swastika on Lincoln temple sentenced to prison

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisories are in place across central and eastern Nebraska from late Saturday...
Sunday Forecast: Another round of snow and ice possible into Sunday morning
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Lincoln Fire & Rescue works to put out a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early...
LFR extinguishes two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln