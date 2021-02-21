Advertisement

Food Fort collects supplies to bring to Texas

Lincoln’s Food Fort is collecting cases of water, paper towels and toilet paper.
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This Tuesday, a Lincoln non-profit will be making a trip down to Texas where they will be handing out supplies to people in need.

Lincoln’s Food Fort is collecting cases of water, paper towels, and toilet paper. They’ve partnered with the Emergency Management Team in the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod Texas District to provide support for families and the community in need.

The Food Fort Giving Garden Trailer will be leaving on Tuesday for Texas to deliver items.

If you would like to help, you can email lincolnfoodfort@gmail.com or call 402-540-4445.

