Monday Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of snow impacted eastern Nebraska on Sunday morning and the system that moved through was an overachiever - especially for extreme eastern Nebraska where heavy snow was reported this morning in and around the Omaha metro and into parts of western Iowa where snowfall reports ranged from 6″ to 9″. For Lincoln and the surrounding areas, lighter snow was reported through Sunday morning, with the Lincoln airport officially picking up 1.8″ of new snowfall. Below is a table of snowfall reports from midnight through 4 PM on Sunday.

County Location ST Mag. SARPY 2 N BELLEVUE NE 8.5 SARPY BELLEVUE NE 8 DOUGLAS 1 E OMAHA NE 7.8 DOUGLAS 7 ENE OMAHA NE 7.5 SARPY 2 SE BELLEVUE NE 7.5 SARPY 1 S LA VISTA NE 7 BURT 3 S TEKAMAH NE 7 SARPY 1 SSW PAPILLION NE 7 SARPY 2 W OFFUTT AFB NE 7 SARPY 2 SW PAPILLION NE 7 DOUGLAS 1 ESE OMAHA NE 7 DOUGLAS 1 WSW OMAHA NE 7 DOUGLAS 1 WSW OMAHA NE 6.5 DOUGLAS 1 SE OMAHA NE 6.5 DOUGLAS RALSTON NE 6.5 BURT 2 S OAKLAND NE 6.5 SARPY 2 SW PAPILLION NE 6.5 BURT 11 N TEKAMAH NE 6 SARPY 2 SE BELLEVUE NE 6 CASS 1 SW PLATTSMOUTH NE 6 SARPY 2 W OFFUTT AFB NE 6 WASHINGTON HERMAN NE 6 CASS PLATTSMOUTH NE 6 DOUGLAS 2 NNW OMAHA NE 6 DOUGLAS 5 ESE OMAHA NE 5.5 DOUGLAS 3 E OMAHA NE 5 SARPY PAPILLION NE 5 DOUGLAS 1 ENE ELKHORN NE 4.5 DODGE 1 E FREMONT NE 4.5 DODGE 1 N FREMONT NE 4.2 SARPY 2 W OFFUTT AFB NE 4 WASHINGTON 1 E ARLINGTON NE 4 DOUGLAS 2 S BENNINGTON NE 4 DODGE 1 W HOOPER NE 4 DOUGLAS BENNINGTON NE 4 CUMING 3 SW PENDER NE 4 SARPY SPRINGFIELD NE 4 CASS 2 E MURRAY NE 3.5 JOHNSON STERLING NE 3.5 DOUGLAS 4 N GRETNA NE 3.4 BUTLER BRUNO NE 3 LANCASTER 5 SSE LINCOLN NE 1.9 LANCASTER 4 WNW LINCOLN NE 1.8

Heavy snow fell across extreme eastern Nebraska on Sunday morning with 6" to 9" reported along the Nebraska-Iowa border. (KOLN)

Thankfully, as we head into the new work week, warmer and quieter weather is expected as we won’t have to worry about snow for a few days at least. Mainly sunny skies are expected into the day on Monday with just a few passing clouds at times.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Monday with just a few passing clouds at times. (KOLN)

A more zonal pattern aloft will develop over the area, which should lead to down-sloping westerly winds across the state for Monday. These down-sloping winds will help boost temperatures across the state on Monday - though that warm-up will be offset a bit by the deep snow-pack across eastern parts of the state. Look for westerly winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH in the afternoon. Temperatures though should be quite nice with high temperatures jumping into the lower and middle 40s for most of the coverage area by Monday afternoon, though the blustery west winds will make it feel a bit colder with wind chills in the 30s for most. Regardless, with sunny skies and temperatures above freezing we should have a good “snow-melting” day on Monday.

Warmer weather is forecast for Monday with highs climbing into the lower and middle 40s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Gusty west winds will send wind chills into the 30s for most on Monday afternoon. (KOLN)

Tuesday looks like it could be even warmer - and likely will be the warmest day out of the next 7 - with highs in the mid to upper 40s and perhaps even into the lower 50s across most of the coverage area with mainly sunny skies expected again and southwest winds around 10 MPH.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the next week with afternoon highs reaching for the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s across most of the state. (KOLN)

A cold front will drop through the state as we head into Wednesday, which should drop our temperatures a few degrees, though it should stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s across most of the state. It looks like temperatures will hold in the lower to middle 40s through the second half of the week and into the first half of next weekend. Longer range forecasts though do have colder temperatures and snowfall chances returning to the forecast by late next weekend - something to keep an eye on as we move through this week.

The weather over the next week will be much warmer and more in-line with "normal" temperatures for late February. (KOLN)

