Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather to start the week

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of snow impacted eastern Nebraska on Sunday morning and the system that moved through was an overachiever - especially for extreme eastern Nebraska where heavy snow was reported this morning in and around the Omaha metro and into parts of western Iowa where snowfall reports ranged from 6″ to 9″. For Lincoln and the surrounding areas, lighter snow was reported through Sunday morning, with the Lincoln airport officially picking up 1.8″ of new snowfall. Below is a table of snowfall reports from midnight through 4 PM on Sunday.

CountyLocationSTMag.
SARPY2 N BELLEVUENE8.5
SARPYBELLEVUENE8
DOUGLAS1 E OMAHANE7.8
DOUGLAS7 ENE OMAHANE7.5
SARPY2 SE BELLEVUENE7.5
SARPY1 S LA VISTANE7
BURT3 S TEKAMAHNE7
SARPY1 SSW PAPILLIONNE7
SARPY2 W OFFUTT AFBNE7
SARPY2 SW PAPILLIONNE7
DOUGLAS1 ESE OMAHANE7
DOUGLAS1 WSW OMAHANE7
DOUGLAS1 WSW OMAHANE6.5
DOUGLAS1 SE OMAHANE6.5
DOUGLASRALSTONNE6.5
BURT2 S OAKLANDNE6.5
SARPY2 SW PAPILLIONNE6.5
BURT11 N TEKAMAHNE6
SARPY2 SE BELLEVUENE6
CASS1 SW PLATTSMOUTHNE6
SARPY2 W OFFUTT AFBNE6
WASHINGTONHERMANNE6
CASSPLATTSMOUTHNE6
DOUGLAS2 NNW OMAHANE6
DOUGLAS5 ESE OMAHANE5.5
DOUGLAS3 E OMAHANE5
SARPYPAPILLIONNE5
DOUGLAS1 ENE ELKHORNNE4.5
DODGE1 E FREMONTNE4.5
DODGE1 N FREMONTNE4.2
SARPY2 W OFFUTT AFBNE4
WASHINGTON1 E ARLINGTONNE4
DOUGLAS2 S BENNINGTONNE4
DODGE1 W HOOPERNE4
DOUGLASBENNINGTONNE4
CUMING3 SW PENDERNE4
SARPYSPRINGFIELDNE4
CASS2 E MURRAYNE3.5
JOHNSONSTERLINGNE3.5
DOUGLAS4 N GRETNANE3.4
BUTLERBRUNONE3
LANCASTER5 SSE LINCOLNNE1.9
LANCASTER4 WNW LINCOLNNE1.8
Heavy snow fell across extreme eastern Nebraska on Sunday morning with 6" to 9" reported along...
Heavy snow fell across extreme eastern Nebraska on Sunday morning with 6" to 9" reported along the Nebraska-Iowa border.(KOLN)

Thankfully, as we head into the new work week, warmer and quieter weather is expected as we won’t have to worry about snow for a few days at least. Mainly sunny skies are expected into the day on Monday with just a few passing clouds at times.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Monday with just a few passing clouds at times.
Mainly sunny skies are expected on Monday with just a few passing clouds at times.(KOLN)

A more zonal pattern aloft will develop over the area, which should lead to down-sloping westerly winds across the state for Monday. These down-sloping winds will help boost temperatures across the state on Monday - though that warm-up will be offset a bit by the deep snow-pack across eastern parts of the state. Look for westerly winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH in the afternoon. Temperatures though should be quite nice with high temperatures jumping into the lower and middle 40s for most of the coverage area by Monday afternoon, though the blustery west winds will make it feel a bit colder with wind chills in the 30s for most. Regardless, with sunny skies and temperatures above freezing we should have a good “snow-melting” day on Monday.

Warmer weather is forecast for Monday with highs climbing into the lower and middle 40s for...
Warmer weather is forecast for Monday with highs climbing into the lower and middle 40s for most of the state.(KOLN)
Gusty west winds will send wind chills into the 30s for most on Monday afternoon.
Gusty west winds will send wind chills into the 30s for most on Monday afternoon.(KOLN)

Tuesday looks like it could be even warmer - and likely will be the warmest day out of the next 7 - with highs in the mid to upper 40s and perhaps even into the lower 50s across most of the coverage area with mainly sunny skies expected again and southwest winds around 10 MPH.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the next week with afternoon highs reaching for the mid...
Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the next week with afternoon highs reaching for the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s across most of the state.(KOLN)

A cold front will drop through the state as we head into Wednesday, which should drop our temperatures a few degrees, though it should stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s across most of the state. It looks like temperatures will hold in the lower to middle 40s through the second half of the week and into the first half of next weekend. Longer range forecasts though do have colder temperatures and snowfall chances returning to the forecast by late next weekend - something to keep an eye on as we move through this week.

The weather over the next week will be much warmer and more in-line with "normal" temperatures...
The weather over the next week will be much warmer and more in-line with "normal" temperatures for late February.(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Fire & Rescue works to put out a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early...
LFR extinguishes two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning
Saying good-bye to Garrett Nokes. His funeral is being streamed online Saturday. (Credit:...
Funeral service for Garrett Nokes being streamed online today
21-year-old Casey J. Maxfield, provided a statement to investigators and identified the...
Woman involved in fatal hit-and-run sentenced to prison
Man who spray painted swastika on Lincoln temple sentenced to prison

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisories are in place across central and eastern Nebraska from late Saturday...
Sunday Forecast: Another round of snow and ice possible into Sunday morning
Areas of snow and ice possible overnight and into Sunday morning.
Bill's Saturday Night Forecast
Another round of snow and ice expected into Sunday morning.
Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast
The warming trend continues Saturday with some locations in Western Nebraska likely reaching 40°.
Snow possible again this weekend