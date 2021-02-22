Advertisement

10/11 Cares Holds Virtual Food Drive

10/11 Cares is holding a Virtual Food Drive until February 26. This as the need for food...
10/11 Cares is holding a Virtual Food Drive until February 26. This as the need for food assistance continues at the Food Bank of Lincoln.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 Cares is holding a Virtual Food Drive until February 26 to benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln.

The Food Bank said Lincoln hasn’t needed this much help since the Great Depression. They’re working as hard as they can to keep Lincoln fed, but they need your help.

The event is designed to allow people to donate to the Food Bank of Lincoln remotely, without leaving their homes.

When viewers log on to the Food Bank’s food drive page via 1011now.com, they can easily click their way through a virtual grocery story, picking items and amounts that will be purchased by the Food Bank for distribution to community members who are in need at this time.

The Food Bank said any donation helps.

Thanks to our 10/11 Cares Virtual Food Drive sponsor Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

Virtual Food Drive

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Electric Systems reported that around 913 people are without power between 68th to 84th...
UPDATE: Power restored after 900 people lose power
Auburn firefighters credited mutual aid and community support following a fire Saturday that...
Fuel, oil, tires intensified Auburn fire
Lincoln Fire & Rescue works to put out a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early...
LFR extinguishes two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird endorses City Council candidates

Latest News

Santa Tracker
bane nsp k9
Nebraska State Patrol K-9 passes away after medical complications
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
UPDATE: Dep. Troy Bailey honored by LSO, friends and family at funeral