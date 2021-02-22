10/11 Cares Holds Virtual Food Drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 Cares is holding a Virtual Food Drive until February 26 to benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln.

The Food Bank said Lincoln hasn’t needed this much help since the Great Depression. They’re working as hard as they can to keep Lincoln fed, but they need your help.

The event is designed to allow people to donate to the Food Bank of Lincoln remotely, without leaving their homes.

When viewers log on to the Food Bank’s food drive page via 1011now.com, they can easily click their way through a virtual grocery story, picking items and amounts that will be purchased by the Food Bank for distribution to community members who are in need at this time.

The Food Bank said any donation helps.

Thanks to our 10/11 Cares Virtual Food Drive sponsor Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

