Advertisement

Accident busts front window, causes $3K in damage

On Sunday night, the front windows of Goldenrod Printing were boarded up with an “ouch” sign....
On Sunday night, the front windows of Goldenrod Printing were boarded up with an “ouch” sign. The owner tells 10/11 NOW they were inside of the building when they heard a crash. Lincoln Police said it was intentional.(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One local business has $3,000 worth of damage after a domestic dispute ended with a car through the front of its building.

On Sunday night, the front windows of Goldenrod Printing were boarded up with an “ouch” sign.

The owner tells 10/11 NOW they were inside of the building when they heard a crash.

Lincoln Police said it was intentional.

A woman ran into the back of a man’s truck, causing it to crash into the front.

“It’s kind of the way things are and we’re gonna keep chugging along the best we can, hopefully, get a new window put in... and we will go from there,” said owner, Frank Roark.

He said he doesn’t hold any ill-feelings towards the people who had the argument that resulted in the crash and wanted to thank those in the community who have offered to help.

Luckily everyone was OK. LPD says the woman was cited for criminal mischief and not having an operator’s license.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Fire & Rescue works to put out a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early...
LFR extinguishes two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning
Saying good-bye to Garrett Nokes. His funeral is being streamed online Saturday. (Credit:...
Funeral service for Garrett Nokes being streamed online today
Lincoln Electric Systems reported that around 913 people are without power between 68th to 84th...
UPDATE: Power restored after 900 people lose power
21-year-old Casey J. Maxfield, provided a statement to investigators and identified the...
Woman involved in fatal hit-and-run sentenced to prison

Latest News

Military mothers box up care packages for dozens of deployed service members.
Blue Star Mothers box up care packages for deployed troops
NEB WRE: Huskers Close 2021 Regular Season With Win Over Illinois
Nebraska Basketball
Huskers Shoot Past Penn State, 87-72
Auburn firefighters credited mutual aid and community support following a fire Saturday that...
Fuel, oil, tires intensified Auburn fire