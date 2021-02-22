Accident busts front window, causes $3K in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One local business has $3,000 worth of damage after a domestic dispute ended with a car through the front of its building.

On Sunday night, the front windows of Goldenrod Printing were boarded up with an “ouch” sign.

The owner tells 10/11 NOW they were inside of the building when they heard a crash.

Lincoln Police said it was intentional.

A woman ran into the back of a man’s truck, causing it to crash into the front.

“It’s kind of the way things are and we’re gonna keep chugging along the best we can, hopefully, get a new window put in... and we will go from there,” said owner, Frank Roark.

He said he doesn’t hold any ill-feelings towards the people who had the argument that resulted in the crash and wanted to thank those in the community who have offered to help.

Luckily everyone was OK. LPD says the woman was cited for criminal mischief and not having an operator’s license.

