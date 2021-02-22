Andy Hoffman battles coronavirus on top of cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been nearly seven months since the Hoffman family of Atkinson got the news that they’d have to start fighting another cancer battle. Not Jack this time, it was his dad Andy, who’d spent the last decade advocating for child brain cancer research and raising awareness for the disease through the Team Jack Foundation.

Andy has been undergoing treatment for Glioblastoma. On Saturday, his wife, Brianna, posted an update on the foundation website. Usually, the updates come from Andy, but Brianna said he’s not well enough to do it himself this time.

At the beginning of February, what started out as a cough turned out to be coronavirus, delaying his chemotherapy treatment and other appointments. Brianna said he had no coronavirus symptoms after about day 5, but during that time his neurological symptoms worsened.

By Feb. 8, he had significantly declined so we went to Rochester to the ER, because we had no other way to get an MRI. By 5am the next day we were discharged with the bad news: “many new and increased sites of enhancement” indicating glioblastoma progression in the brain, and progression of cervical cord metastasis in the spine.

Brianna reports that on Valentine’s Day, Andy was able to get radiation on his spine.

We are now home after radiation and the first chemo but Andy continues to decline. We are very scared because more radiation to the brain may make things worse instead of better and they are not sure if that is best for Andy at this point. He is not likely to qualify for any clinical trials because the tumor has spread to his spine. We are currently hoping for the symptom improvements to kick in from spine radiation and chemo.

The news is not good, but in true Hoffman fashion, the family expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported them.

This is such a horrible disease. Even though Andy’s diagnosis was 7 months ago, we are still in denial that this is happening. We are, however, grateful for the past 7 months as we are thankful for each day that God gives us together here on earth, and for how he has used Andy to advocate for children with this very disease. Andy remains our intelligent, hard-working, extroverted, kind, fun-loving, goal-setting, and the “best at advocating” husband/dad we could ever ask for! Thank you to everyone that continues to pray for Andy and our family, bring food, transport us to Mayo, drive by and honk, help with our kids, send cards and gifts….the list goes on and on. We are so grateful for our family and friends, who are always there for us.

