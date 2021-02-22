Blue Star Mothers box up care packages for deployed troops

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of deployed service members will be receiving care packages from a group of mothers right here in Nebraska.

The moms met in the morning on Sunday to box up the care packages. These women are the Blue Star Moms Nebraska 2; they all have kids who are either serving in the military or have served. In the last 10 years, this group has been able to send over 1,000 care packages to the troops.

“We’re super proud of them and what they do, but at the same time we have a void because our kid isn’t home,” said Lisa Compton, the president of the Blue Star Mothers Nebraska 2.

Each care package is stuffed with things like toothpaste, nuts, and peanut butter. The mothers meet up about three times a year.

“Because we have troops continuing to deploy like every few months,” said Compton. “There is always a need. Someone is always coming, going.”

One woman packing boxes isn’t a Blue Star mom, but the mothers have touched her life.

“I was working as a nurse in Guantanamo Bay,” said Lieutenant Emily Holmes, U .S. Navy.

She was in Guantanamo Bay for 10 months.

Holmes received a package, and now she wanted to give back.

“It’s just really wonderful to hear from people from home,” said Holmes. “You kind of live for the days you get mail.”

Compton said hearing that makes everything they do worth it.

“It keeps us busy at the same time, doing something for those who serve our country.”

https://www.facebook.com/BlueStarNebraska2/

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.