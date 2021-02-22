DHHS releases new vaccination timeline

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska updated its Vaccine phasing guidance to provide further information and expectations as to when the general population will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health departments are currently in Phase 1B, vaccinating those over 65 years old or working in critical infrastructure. Comorbidity categories are not included in Phase 1B. As Phase 1B continues, Nebraska is finalizing plans to vaccinate the general population.

Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination timeline (DHHS)

The chart indicates the state should reach Phase 1C by mid-March. People in Phase 1C include those in congregate living spaces, such as those in residential treatment centers, corrections facilities and homeless shelters.

Next up is Phase 2A which includes people ages 50-64. They could be getting vaccines as early as April.

People ages 16-49 make up Phase 2B. This group is slated for vaccinations starting in May.

To follow Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccination progress, please visit the COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard.

Launched the last week of January, Vaccinate.NE.Gov is the State’s official COVID-19 vaccine registration portal. Those who have registered for vaccination with their local health department do not need to register a second time using the state site as information will be transferred between local health departments and DHHS.

