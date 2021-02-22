Advertisement

DHHS releases new vaccination timeline

(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska updated its Vaccine phasing guidance to provide further information and expectations as to when the general population will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health departments are currently in Phase 1B, vaccinating those over 65 years old or working in critical infrastructure.  Comorbidity categories are not included in Phase 1B.  As Phase 1B continues, Nebraska is finalizing plans to vaccinate the general population.

Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination timeline
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination timeline(DHHS)

The chart indicates the state should reach Phase 1C by mid-March. People in Phase 1C include those in congregate living spaces, such as those in residential treatment centers, corrections facilities and homeless shelters.

Next up is Phase 2A which includes people ages 50-64. They could be getting vaccines as early as April.

People ages 16-49 make up Phase 2B. This group is slated for vaccinations starting in May.

To follow Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccination progress, please visit the COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard.

Launched the last week of January, Vaccinate.NE.Gov is the State’s official COVID-19 vaccine registration portal.  Those who have registered for vaccination with their local health department do not need to register a second time using the state site as information will be transferred between local health departments and DHHS.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Electric Systems reported that around 913 people are without power between 68th to 84th...
UPDATE: Power restored after 900 people lose power
Officer involved shooting at N. 56th and I-80
Investigators ID suspects in Northeast Lincoln deadly officer involved shooting
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck
On Sunday night, the front windows of Goldenrod Printing were boarded up with an “ouch” sign....
Crash busts front window, causes $3K in damage

Latest News

Nebraska Basketball
Bourne Earns National Player-of-the-Week Honor
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska launches virus aid program for tenants, landlords
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska...
McCaffrey transfers to Louisville
Warmer weather is forecast for Monday with highs climbing into the lower and middle 40s for...
Monday Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather to start the week