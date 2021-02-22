Advertisement

Huskers mired in shooting slump

Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo attempts a shot around a Michigan State defender in the...
Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo attempts a shot around a Michigan State defender in the Huskers' 84-77 loss to the Spartans.(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 22, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Fred Hoiberg practice typically includes defense, dribbling, and shooting. Lots of shooting.

“I’d like to challenge anybody to say they shoot more than we do in practice,” Hoiberg said. However, the Huskers have struggled offensively this season. Nebraska is shooting 40 percent from the floor, which ranks 13th in the Big Ten.

“(We’re) trying to get a rhythm going where we can knock down those looks when they present themselves,” Hoiberg said. “I think some of it is fatigue. I think some of it, honestly, is confidence. Hopefully you knock down more than you miss. We haven’t done that this year.”

Nebraska owns a 5-15 record with just one Big Ten win. The Huskers hope to snap out of their shooting slump when Penn State visits Lincoln on Tuesday. Nebraska is making just 32 percent of its shot attempts from the 3-point line this season.

