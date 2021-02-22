Advertisement

Huskers stay 4th in rankings following split with Minnesota

Nebraska is one of the elite college volleyball programs with five NCAA championships.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska is ranked fourth in this week’s AVCA poll, while Minnesota is fifth. Neither team moved in the Top 25 after a weekend split at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers swept the Golden Gophers on Sunday, which was Nebraska’s first win over a ranked opponent this season. The victory came less than 48 hours after Minnesota handed NU its first loss of 2021.

Wisconsin remains atop the poll with a 10-0 record. Nebraska visits the unbeaten Badgers later this week.

