Huskers stay 4th in rankings following split with Minnesota
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska is ranked fourth in this week’s AVCA poll, while Minnesota is fifth. Neither team moved in the Top 25 after a weekend split at the Devaney Center.
The Huskers swept the Golden Gophers on Sunday, which was Nebraska’s first win over a ranked opponent this season. The victory came less than 48 hours after Minnesota handed NU its first loss of 2021.
Wisconsin remains atop the poll with a 10-0 record. Nebraska visits the unbeaten Badgers later this week.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.