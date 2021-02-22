LPD investigate two incidents of shots fired

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into two separate incidents where gunshots were heard and shell casings were discovered, but no damage was found.

The first was on Sunday around 6 p.m., officers were in an area near Portia and Knox Streets when they heard gunshots nearby.

LPD said officers searched the area and didn’t locate any victims or damage. Officers said they then spoke with a man in a parking lot who had found several spent shell casings.

Officers said the man indicated he had been told by a friend that a shooting had happened outside his home.

LPD said officers processed the scene, canvassed the area and reviewed video from the area. LPD said officers have not located any damage or victims at this time.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to an area of 19th and Prospect Streets for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

Responding officers said they spoke with the caller who reported hearing gunshots and a car leaving the area.

However, officers were unable to locate any damage or victims but found one round of ammunition in the roadway.

At this scene, officers also canvassed the area, processed the scene for evidence, and are requesting video from neighbors in the area.

Both of these cases are ongoing investigations and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

