LPD: Teen found slumped over in car struggles with officers; loaded gun found in car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17-year-old was arrested after officers found him asleep in a running car that was stuck in a snowbank.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the Near South Neighborhood near 22nd and Euclid Streets for a report of a person slumped over in a car that was running.

LPD said responding officers found a 2011 gray Nissan Maxima that appeared to be stuck in a snowbank and the driver asleep inside.

Officers were able to wake the driver up, however, the car doors were locked and the driver refused to open the door.

According to police, the driver put the car into gear and tried driving away but the car was still stuck in the snow.

LPD said officers tried communicating with the driver who they said was not compliant.

From there, LPD said officers broke the window, reached inside and disabled the car.

LPD said as the officer attempted to take the driver into custody, there was a struggle inside the car.

First responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and observed the officer struggling with the driver. LPD said a firefighter approached and notified the officer they saw a gun under the driver on the seat.

According to police, the officer was able to restrain the driver, pull him out of the car and place him in custody.

LPD said officers found a loaded 9mm handgun on the seat. The driver was identified as a 17-year-old boy who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officers said they saw the teenager was under the influence and transported him to The Bridge for alcohol testing where he tested .117 for Blood Alcohol Content.

The 17-year-old was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile offender, driving under the influence, suspended license, attempt to flee to avoid arrest, and resisting arrest. He was lodged at the Youth Attention Center.

LPD said the officer and teenager suffered minor cuts from the broken glass in the car.

