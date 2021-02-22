McCaffrey transfers to Louisville

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Luke McCaffrey has chosen his transfer destination after spending his first two college football seasons at Nebraska. The dual-threat quarterback is heading to Louisville, where he will have four years of eligibility.

Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville. Go Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/hWUlP3TTN8 — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) February 22, 2021

McCaffrey earned a pair of starts in 2020 for the Huskers. He totaled more than 800 yards of offense, while splitting time at quarterback with Adrian Martinez. At Nebraska, McCaffrey was described as “the future” by head coach Scott Frost. However, the talented young quarterback announced his intentions to transfer following the 20202 season.

Louisville had a 4-7 record last year. The Cardinals have a returning, 3-year starter at quarterback in Malik Cunningham.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.