Advertisement

Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.(Cheyenne Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Gray News) - Police in Wyoming have announced a missing toddler was found dead after his remains were found in a dumpster.

Cheyenne police announced Friday afternoon they found 2-year-old Athian Rivera dead shortly after posting to Facebook that he was missing.

**UPDATE** The child was found to be deceased. This incident is still under investigation by the Cheyenne Police...

Posted by Cheyenne Police Department on Friday, February 19, 2021

Wyoming News Now reports that law enforcement isn’t sharing many details, and investigators have yet to reveal if there is a suspect in the toddler’s death.

“This investigation is active, and we do not suspect there is any present danger to the public,” Cheyenne Police Department public information officer Alexandria Farkas said.

County and state law enforcement agencies assisted Cheyenne police in the search for the toddler.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Electric Systems reported that around 913 people are without power between 68th to 84th...
UPDATE: Power restored after 900 people lose power
Auburn firefighters credited mutual aid and community support following a fire Saturday that...
Fuel, oil, tires intensified Auburn fire
Lincoln Fire & Rescue works to put out a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early...
LFR extinguishes two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird endorses City Council candidates

Latest News

LIVE: Garland says Justice Dept. must be politically independent
The World Health Organization panel suggests the origins of COVID-19 deserve further study.
World Health Organization wants deeper look at COVID-19 origins
LPD: Teen found slumped over in car struggles with officers; loaded gun found in car
Officer involved shooting at N. 56th and I-80
Investigators ID suspects in Northeast Lincoln deadly officer involved shooting