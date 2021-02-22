Multiple areas of road work get underway today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities will have multiple areas of road work that will get underway Monday.

The first two areas are 40th Street from Yankee Hill to Saltillo Road and Rokeby from 31st to 40th Streets. Those are full closures that are for the construction of a roundabout at 40th and Wilderness Hills Boulevard. The city says the work is scheduled to be completed in May.

Another section of 40th Street, from Sumner to Garfield, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday for tree removal.

Other areas where road work will begin this week include Superior from Industrial to Bair, including an eastbound lane closure. Cornhusker from 27th to State Fair Park Drive will have an eastbound lane closure.

A westbound lane will be closed on Randolph from 48th to 46th this week. That closure will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Finally, expect a northbound lane closure on 33rd from Q to R Streets.

LTU reminds drivers to use caution when driving through construction zones, and to plan ahead when a closed route impacts your commute.

