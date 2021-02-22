Advertisement

Multiple areas of road work get underway today

They include a full closure of two roads in far south Lincoln
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities will have multiple areas of road work that will get underway Monday.

The first two areas are 40th Street from Yankee Hill to Saltillo Road and Rokeby from 31st to 40th Streets. Those are full closures that are for the construction of a roundabout at 40th and Wilderness Hills Boulevard. The city says the work is scheduled to be completed in May.

Another section of 40th Street, from Sumner to Garfield, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday for tree removal.

Other areas where road work will begin this week include Superior from Industrial to Bair, including an eastbound lane closure. Cornhusker from 27th to State Fair Park Drive will have an eastbound lane closure.

A westbound lane will be closed on Randolph from 48th to 46th this week. That closure will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Finally, expect a northbound lane closure on 33rd from Q to R Streets.

LTU reminds drivers to use caution when driving through construction zones, and to plan ahead when a closed route impacts your commute.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Electric Systems reported that around 913 people are without power between 68th to 84th...
UPDATE: Power restored after 900 people lose power
Auburn firefighters credited mutual aid and community support following a fire Saturday that...
Fuel, oil, tires intensified Auburn fire
Lincoln Fire & Rescue works to put out a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early...
LFR extinguishes two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning
10th St. & Van Dorn St.
City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

Latest News

Food Fort collects supplies to bring to Texas
Food Fort collects supplies to bring to Texas
Accident busts front window, causes $3K in damage
Accident busts front window, causes $3K in damage
Blue Star Mothers box up care packages for deployed troops
Blue Star Mothers box up care packages for deployed troops
Warmer weather is forecast for Monday with highs climbing into the lower and middle 40s for...
Monday Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather to start the week