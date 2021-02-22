Advertisement

Nebraska launches virus aid program for tenants, landlords

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has launched a federally funded aid program for renters and landlords who have lost income due to the pandemic, but residents of the state’s two largest counties won’t be eligible.

The program managed by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority offers a maximum of 15 months of rental or mortgage assistance per applicant, up to $20,000.

State officials say it’s only available to tenants who make 80% or less of their county’s median income, and who can show they’re unable to pay rent because of a financial hardship caused by the pandemic or they’re at risk of becoming homeless.

Douglas and Lancaster counties will have their own programs.

