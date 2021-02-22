Advertisement

Suspect charged in Palisade shooting investigation

(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A McCook man has been charged with several felony counts following an investigation into a December shooting in Palisade, Nebraska. The charges were filed today in Hayes County Court following the investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.

The investigation began after a shooting was reported at 308 N. Osborn in Palisade, in Hayes County, on December 18, 2020. The Hayes County Sheriff’s Office and Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the scene, and requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation into the shooting. The victim was transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte and survived the shooting.

Following the investigation, NSP investigators have filed an arrest affidavit in Hayes County Court for Benjamin Farr, 36, of McCook, for second degree assault, use of deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Farr is already in custody in Red Willow County Jail on an unrelated charge.

During the investigation, investigators have recovered three firearms that are believed to be stolen.

