Tuesday Forecast: More sunshine and even warmer weather expected

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first three weeks of February have been pretty brutal for Lincoln and many areas across the state, but as we head into the last week of the month, Mother Nature will finally throw us a bone as we’ll see seasonally mild and mainly dry weather over the coming days. We should melt off a good chunk of our snow as temperatures will mainly hang out in the 40s over the coming days, with colder weather and chances for rain or snow holding off until late this week and into the weekend.

As we melt our snow on Monday, that could lead to areas of fog developing as we head overnight and into Tuesday morning with added moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Fog should clear as we head through the morning hours with mostly sunny skies expected for most of Tuesday. A Pacific cold front dropping through the state as we head towards Tuesday evening will likely bring an increase in cloud cover with winds shifting from the southwest to the northwest, but we should stay dry on Tuesday.

Areas of fog are possible across eastern Nebraska on Tuesday morning, with mostly sunny skies expected by the afternoon. (KOLN)

There won’t be much to complain above with our temperatures on Tuesday - except for that morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20s for most locations, so you’re Temperature Tuesday Runza won’t be free like it has been the past two weeks.

Seasonally mild overnight lows are expected into Tuesday morning, with most areas falling into the upper 20s. (KOLN)

By the afternoon we should be even warmer than we were on Monday thanks to southwest winds out ahead of an advancing cold front. The combination of sunshine and those warming winds should push temperatures for most in the upper 40s to middle 50s across the state. Southwestern parts of the state may touch the lower 60s on Tuesday afternoon!

Very mild temperatures are expected on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures will hang out in the 40s for the remainder of the work week - though they will be a bit cooler behind the cold front on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. By Friday and Saturday we should see highs jump back to the middle and upper 40s. By Sunday, another cold front dropping through the state will send temperatures down to the middle and upper 30s with chances for some rain and snow returning to the forecast.

Seasonal temperatures are forecast over the next several days with highs mainly in the 40s. Cooler weather with chances for rain and snow return to the forecast late this week and into the weekend. (KOLN)

