4 catalytic converters stolen from south Lincoln business

Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where four catalytic converters were stolen from one business.

On Monday, around 11 a.m., police were dispatched to Farmer’s Edge which is a business on Cody Drive in south Lincoln.

LPD said sometime over the last month someone has removed four catalytic converters from four of the business’ F 150 pick-up trucks.

According to police, the business realized this happened when they took one of the trucks to a dealership for work on it and found the converter had been removed.

Investigators said the cost to repair each one of these converters is $1,900 which is a total of just under $8,000 in repairs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

