After 50s (And Even Some 60s) Today...A Midweek Cooldown Is Coming...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The area has enjoyed a major temperature-turnaround from one week ago...with unseasonably mild readings found across the region today...but a Pacific weather system will bring noticeably cooler weather to the middle of your week...

Many parts of the state enjoyed their warmest afternoon in several weeks on Tuesday...with highs in the 40s...50s...and even 60s depending in large part on your local snow cover. Tuesday night will feature a frontal passage that will bring some increasing cloudiness...a wind shift to the northwest...and perhaps a few sprinkles or flurries as cooler weather enters the area behind the front.

Temperatures will fall back into the mid 30s-to-mid 40s on Wednesday...which is near our seasonal averages for late-February. Precipitation chances continue to look quite minimal for the middle of the work week with a very small chance for a light rain or snow shower in northeastern Nebraska during the day. Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures are then expected on Thursday...with a bit of a warming trend setting up once again for Friday and Saturday ahead of our next storm system. Highs on Friday and Saturday should return to the mid 40s-to-low 50s with mainly dry conditions. An area of low pressure and trailing cold front will bring us a chance for light snow late Saturday night...and then a chance for rain and snow on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will slip back into the upper 30s-to-low 40s. At this point the weekend weather system does NOT look like a major “player”...but it’s only Tuesday and things can always change so stay tuned.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy early...then becoming partly to mostly cloudy later with a small chance for sprinkles or flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds becoming northwesterly at 8 to 18 mph...with gusts to 20 or 25 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and noticeably cooler. Highs in the lower 40s. North-northwest winds of 8 to 18 mph...with gusts to 20 or 25 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and seasonal. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

