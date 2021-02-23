Car rams into pothole repair crew in Nebraska City

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police say charges are pending after a car rammed into a street crew fixing potholes on 11th Street in Nebraska City.

Rescue crews were dispatched at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday for a pedestrian accident. Police say two Nebraska City street employees were behind a city pickup truck that was being used to apply cold mix to potholes.

The truck was on the street’s shoulder near the Highway 2 interchange, where workers had placed the material in three potholes prior to the accident.

One of the workers saw something coming out of the corner of his eye and spun out of the way. Another employee was injured and taken to CHI Health St. Mary’s.

The driver of the 11-county Pontiac was uninjured, but was questioned by police after a search of her car.

