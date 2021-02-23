City crews busy filling potholes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This spring, the city said it expects to see a lot more potholes than last year. Something that has to do with the weather we’ve seen over the last few weeks.

On Monday, there were about a dozen crews getting a head start on those repairs.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities told 10/11 NOW, they plan to have crews out all week as we expect to see warmer weather.

“Our crews are seeing a pretty big increase surge today,” said LTU Southeast District Supervisor, Ben Glantz.

Glantz said that the record low temps we saw last week made roads extremely brittle and froze in places they don’t typically see freezing and thawing.

“Because of that we will be anticipating larger holes and holes in areas we don’t typically revisit every year,” said Glantz.

He said all of the snow made things even worse.

“All of the stress it put on our infrastructure, is definitely going to put quite the workload on our employees,” said Glantz.

As of Monday, they already had multiple complaints on their UPLNK app.

If it gets bad enough, there could be an emergency.

Back in March of 2019, former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler signed an emergency order, allowing mandatory overtime and additional resources to fix potholes.

10/11 NOW asked Glantz if he thinks it will get to that point, he said it’s too early to tell.

“I think that we are well prepared and I know we are well prepared for the increase in pothole reports we are going to receive,” said Glantz.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.