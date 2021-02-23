Advertisement

Edwards returns for fifth season with Huskers

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tristen Edwards says returning to Nebraska was an easy decision.

“As soon as (Rhonda Revelle) said the words ‘You’re able to come back,’ it was an immediate ‘Yes,’” Edwards said. The Nebraska softball star acted quickly on the NCAA’s Eligibility Relief, which allows seniors from the 2020 spring season to play again this year. Edwards was batting .434 when the season abruptly ended.

“If that was going to be the end of my career, it didn’t sit with me very well,” Edwards said.

The senior slugger ranks among Nebraska’s career leaders in home runs, RBI, and batting average. She was named the Big Ten’s Preseason Player of the Year ahead of the 2021 campaign, which begins on Friday for the Huskers.

