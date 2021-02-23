HS Basketball Scoreboard (Monday, Feb. 22)
HS Basketball Scoreboard
Monday, Feb. 22
BOYS SCORES
Alliance 52, Gering 43
Aurora 45, York 43
Bennington 80, South Sioux City 30
Bishop Neumann 52, David City 36
Blair 48, Schuyler 34
Crofton 40, Plainview 31
Elba 38, CWC 29
Gordon-Rushville 68, Valentine 54
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 48
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Randolph 40
Harvard 53, Franklin 50 (OT)
Hitchcock County 44, Sutherland 24
Holdrege 49, Gothenburg 30
Johnson County Central 49, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 46
Meridian 48, Dorchester 42
Mount Michael Benedictine 66, Elkhorn North 32
Nebraska Christian 67, Ravenna 59
Nebraska City 47, Beatrice 45
Niobrara/Verdigre 60, Boyd County 53
North Central 57, Summerland 56 (OT)
Omaha Nation 66, Tri County Northeast 46
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 63, Ralston 50
Platteview 68, Omaha Gross Catholic 46
Raymond Central 62, Malcolm 57
Red Cloud 41, Hampton 35
Riverside 62, Palmer 39
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Sandhills Valley 38
Santee 84, Wausa 56
Seward 72, Crete 70 (OT)
Southwest 60, Wauneta-Palisade 56
Syracuse 48, Falls City 34
Thayer Central 58, Lawrence-Nelson 43
Waverly 47, Plattsmouth 38
