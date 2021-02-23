Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Monday, Feb. 22)

High School Basketball Generic Logo
High School Basketball Generic Logo(WITN Sports)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HS Basketball Scoreboard

Monday, Feb. 22

BOYS SCORES

Alliance 52, Gering 43

Aurora 45, York 43

Bennington 80, South Sioux City 30

Bishop Neumann 52, David City 36

Blair 48, Schuyler 34

Crofton 40, Plainview 31

Elba 38, CWC 29

Gordon-Rushville 68, Valentine 54

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 48

Hartington-Newcastle 50, Randolph 40

Harvard 53, Franklin 50 (OT)

Hitchcock County 44, Sutherland 24

Holdrege 49, Gothenburg 30

Johnson County Central 49, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 46

Meridian 48, Dorchester 42

Mount Michael Benedictine 66, Elkhorn North 32

Nebraska Christian 67, Ravenna 59

Nebraska City 47, Beatrice 45

Niobrara/Verdigre 60, Boyd County 53

North Central 57, Summerland 56 (OT)

Omaha Nation 66, Tri County Northeast 46

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 63, Ralston 50

Platteview 68, Omaha Gross Catholic 46

Raymond Central 62, Malcolm 57

Red Cloud 41, Hampton 35

Riverside 62, Palmer 39

Sandhills/Thedford 52, Sandhills Valley 38

Santee 84, Wausa 56

Seward 72, Crete 70 (OT)

Southwest 60, Wauneta-Palisade 56

Syracuse 48, Falls City 34

Thayer Central 58, Lawrence-Nelson 43

Waverly 47, Plattsmouth 38

